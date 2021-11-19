Senmiao Technology (AIHS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Senmiao Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% Senmiao Technology Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -2.64 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.76

Senmiao Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 360 1330 1607 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Senmiao Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senmiao Technology peers beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

