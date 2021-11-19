Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPTOF remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Friday. Senex Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

