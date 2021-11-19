SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.64.

SEMR stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $542,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,246 shares of company stock worth $15,616,369 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

