SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $23.40. SEMrush shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,929 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,369 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

