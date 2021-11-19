Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 275.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.93 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

