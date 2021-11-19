Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. 58,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.