Seiko Epson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

