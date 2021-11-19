Seiko Epson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
