SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,373.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,373.50 ($17.94) and last traded at GBX 1,373.50 ($17.94), with a volume of 88014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,176.77. The firm has a market cap of £16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

