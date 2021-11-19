ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $34,844.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,842,709 coins and its circulating supply is 39,159,098 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

