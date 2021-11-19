scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

