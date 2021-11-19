Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 2,716 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.61. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.85 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

