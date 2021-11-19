Scotiabank Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.