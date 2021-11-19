Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Moneywise Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 14.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,056. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.