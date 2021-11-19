Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.