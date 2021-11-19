Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

