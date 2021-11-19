Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,039. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

