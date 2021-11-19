Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Schrödinger stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.