Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Santander Consumer USA worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

