Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.50

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €86.50 ($101.76) and traded as high as €90.37 ($106.32). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.27 ($103.85), with a volume of 2,000,182 shares trading hands.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.45 ($121.71).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

