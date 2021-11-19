Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €116.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.93 ($114.04).

ETR:DAI opened at €90.90 ($106.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.56. Daimler has a one year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a one year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

