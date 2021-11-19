Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 73,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,688. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

