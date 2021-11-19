Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 73,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,688. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

