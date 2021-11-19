Samuel C. Wilson Sells 3,446 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EGHT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

