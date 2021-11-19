Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $360.90

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $360.90 and last traded at $360.31, with a volume of 3731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $357.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

