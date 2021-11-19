Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

SBRA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,453. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

