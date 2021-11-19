S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $134.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.