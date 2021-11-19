S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

