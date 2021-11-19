S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

