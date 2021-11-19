S.A. Mason LLC Buys 251 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $471.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.