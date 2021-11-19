S.A. Mason LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

