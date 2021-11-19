S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $229.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $230.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.