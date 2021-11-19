Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.58 or 0.07346219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00378799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.48 or 0.00990856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.00410601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00265404 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.