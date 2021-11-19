Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Stock analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.66 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

