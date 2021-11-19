Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rubicon Organics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

