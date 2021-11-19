RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.10 ($64.82).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.