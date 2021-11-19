RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $652,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $374,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $51,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

