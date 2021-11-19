Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

VOPKY stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Royal Vopak has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

