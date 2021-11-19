Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 497.59 ($6.50) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 924.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

