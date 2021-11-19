Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

