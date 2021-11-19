Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOOD. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.09.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.59. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$353.70 million and a PE ratio of -45.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.