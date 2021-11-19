Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $93.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

WELL stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

