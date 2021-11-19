Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

