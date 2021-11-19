Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of XSW opened at $176.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55.

