Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.81 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.