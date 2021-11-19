Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TriState Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TSC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $984.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

