Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,176 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Timken by 73.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Timken by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.88 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

