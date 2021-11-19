Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,714 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $57.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

