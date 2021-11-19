Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.61 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 517.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.81. 25,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,370. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $244.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

