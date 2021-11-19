Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

