Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.95. 34,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

