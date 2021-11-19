Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

PANW stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.04. The company had a trading volume of 82,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.88. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

